© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

listen hear! Song of the Day: Tegan and Sara "Girl's Talk"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published June 8, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
Tegan and Sara
/
YouTube

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

“Girls Talk,” the Elvis Costello penned song first made famous by Dave Edmunds in 1978, has recently been covered by Tegan and Sara. They recorded it for the season five soundtrack to Amy Sherman-Palladino’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, its final season.

“We were thrilled to cover Dave Edmunds’ ‘Girls Talk’ for the finale episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Tegan and Sara said in a statement. “This remarkable series has been a constant source of inspiration, captivating us throughout the past four seasons. Being included in the final moments of such a beloved series felt beyond exciting. We hope fans of the show will enjoy our rendition of this iconic song once they’ve wiped away all their tears.”

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.