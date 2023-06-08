listen hear! Song of the Day: Tegan and Sara "Girl's Talk"

“Girls Talk,” the Elvis Costello penned song first made famous by Dave Edmunds in 1978, has recently been covered by Tegan and Sara. They recorded it for the season five soundtrack to Amy Sherman-Palladino’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, its final season.

“We were thrilled to cover Dave Edmunds’ ‘Girls Talk’ for the finale episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Tegan and Sara said in a statement. “This remarkable series has been a constant source of inspiration, captivating us throughout the past four seasons. Being included in the final moments of such a beloved series felt beyond exciting. We hope fans of the show will enjoy our rendition of this iconic song once they’ve wiped away all their tears.”