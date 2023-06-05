© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Today's ear X-tacy: The Psychedelic Furs "Love My Way"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published June 5, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

The Psychedelic Furs front man Richard Butler was born June 5th, 1956 in London. Formed in 1977, the band gained popularity in the early ‘80s and is still actively recording and touring.

Butler formed his side project Love Spit Love in the early ‘90s while the Furs were on hiatus. He also released his self-titled solo album in 2006.

Most recently, Butler co-wrote "Ghosts Again" with Martin Gore, the first single from the 2023 Depeche Mode album Memento Mori. He also co-wrote three other songs on that album.

In honor of Richard’s 67th birthday, we feature the video for “Love My Way” as today’s ear X-tacy!

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

