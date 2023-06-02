© 2023 Louisville Public Media

They Only See What You Show in Chorin's New Single "What I'm Showin"

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published June 2, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT
There's something in the water over in New Albany, Indiana that keeps producing great bands like Houndmouth, Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters, and now, Chorin. They produce rootsy rock that's catchy as all get out. Their new single from an upcoming EP called "What I'm Showin" really shows off their songwriting chops. It's "about how people think they know who you are based off your appearance or from small interactions when in reality they only know “the you” that the outside world gets to see, the part you are showing." according to lead vocalist and guitarist Zayne Hutchinson. Moon Appleby on bass and Patrick Rogers on drums round out the trio. Chorin will be at Steven Shire Farms on June 23 with Turbo Nut, next. The new song is now streaming.

Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
