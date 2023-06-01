listen hear! Song of the Day: Joan Jett &The Blackhearts "If You're Blue"

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts have released a new single, "If You're Blue," from their upcoming EP, Mindsets, available this Friday, June 2nd.

The EP is the follow-up Jett’s 2022 album with the Blackhearts, Changeup, a 25-song collection of acoustic versions of her best-known songs.

Jett has stated that she's "proud of my bad reputation if that’s what it is — making people uncomfortable because you’re not used to seeing women do this or that. ... When I speak to women and girls pursuing their dreams...there’s that hard glass ceiling. It's still there. But we have good PR, so we feel like we've come farther than we really have."