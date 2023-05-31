© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

listen hear! Song of the Day: Charley Crockett "Tom Turkey" (alternate version)

By John Timmons
Published May 31, 2023
WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Charley Crockett describes himself as a folk singer: "It's blues, it's country, it's jazz, it's gospel, but all of that is folk music." It’s been quite a year for the artist. In 2022, he released his 11th album, The Man From Waco, to critical acclaim. He was recently nominated for three Americana Awards - Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for "I’m Just a Clown," and Album of the Year for The Man From Waco.

The album is full of Crockett originals with Bob Dylan listed as a co-writer on the track "Tom Turkey." The song is Crockett's completed version of a fragment from Dylan's Pecos Blues collection, outtakes from his soundtrack for the 1973 Western Pat Garrett And Billy The Kid. From the song titled “Billy 4,” Charley borrows the 7th and 8th verses of the Dylan song… and then the rest is written by Crockett.

It’s similar to the way that Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show took Dylan’s “Rock Me Mama” chorus (which was actually a demo written for the movie as well) for “Wagon Wheel.”

Don’t miss Charley Crockett’s performance tonight (5 /31) at WFPK’s Waterfront Wednesday!

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
