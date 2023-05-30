Today's ear X-tacy: The Clash "I Fought the Law"

The original version "I Fought the Law" was written by Sonny Curtis of the Crickets and made popular by the Bobby Fuller Four’s cover version. It became a top-ten hit for the band in 1966.

Thanks to radio airplay, The Clash’s 1979 cover version helped them break through in America. It was their first single released in the US, and is considered one of the best known cover versions.

In honor of Clash drummer Topper Headon’s 68th birthday today, we spotlight “I Fought The Law” as today’s ear X-tacy.

