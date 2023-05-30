Susanna Hoffs: “When people ask what its like being in a band, I say to watch Spinal Tap”

Susanna Hoffs reconnects with Kyle Meredith to discuss her latest album, "The Deep End," and her book, "This Bird Has Flown." As a co-founder of The Bangles, Hoffs draws upon her experiences to explore and intriguing narrative of being perceived as a one-hit wonder as read within the book. She shares insights about her upcoming movie adaptation, already securing the movie rights and immersing herself in the script. Hoffs also discusses her collaboration with Taylor Jenkins Smith (author of "Daisy Jones & The Six") and other music-fiction writers, further exploring the intersection of music and storytelling.

Delving into her new LP, Hoffs explores her unique interpretations of songs by Billie Eilish, Joy Oladokun, Squeeze, Yazoo, and Jason Schwartzman. She highlights her collaboration with producer Peter Asher and challenges the notion of being labeled solely as a covers artist, drawing comparisons to legendary figures like Elvis and Sinatra who also embraced covers in their careers.

Through the interview, Hoffs takes listeners on a deep dive into her creative process, offering intriguing insights into her music and the blurred lines between original material and reinterpretations.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.