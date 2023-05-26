© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Today's ear X-tacy: Pulp "Common People"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published May 26, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

This week in 1995, British alt-rock band Pulp released “Common People,” as the lead single from their 5th studio album, Different Class. It’s considered to be the band’s signature song and a defining track for the Britpop movement.

Frontman Jarvis Cocker once stated, “I realized that we had written something that had pretensions to being anthemic. It was an anthem. A class anthem.”

The song has been covered by other artists, most notably by William (Captain Kirk) Shatner, produced by Ben Folds, with the “Common People Choir” recorded at a Folds concert in Louisville.

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Did you enjoy this story?

Support more stories like this with a donation of $10 or $20. We count on donations from people like you for the majority of our funding.