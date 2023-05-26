Today's ear X-tacy: Pulp "Common People"

This week in 1995, British alt-rock band Pulp released “Common People,” as the lead single from their 5th studio album, Different Class. It’s considered to be the band’s signature song and a defining track for the Britpop movement.

Frontman Jarvis Cocker once stated, “I realized that we had written something that had pretensions to being anthemic. It was an anthem. A class anthem.”

The song has been covered by other artists, most notably by William (Captain Kirk) Shatner, produced by Ben Folds, with the “Common People Choir” recorded at a Folds concert in Louisville.

