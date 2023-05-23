Today's ear X-tacy: Thomas Dolby "Europa and the Pirate Twins"

Thomas Dolby's 1982 debut album The Golden Age of Wireless was one of the finest releases during the early synth-pop era. Pop radio and MTV totally embraced the album and helped make “She Blinded Me With Science” and international hit.

While the album has a wealth of great songs, a personal favorite is “Europa and the Pirate Twins.” Both the song and video feel both retro and futuristic. It’s a hook-filled synth-pop classic.