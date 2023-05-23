listen hear! Song of the Day: Blur announce new album and share "The Narcissist"

Britpop pioneers Blur have been keeping news of their upcoming album project under wraps until now. With the release of “The Narcissist,” their first new song in eight years, we get a first taste of the new album,The Ballad of Darren.

Band members gave us a bit insight into the new record:

“This is an aftershock record — [a] reflection and comment on where we find ourselves now,” front man Damon Albarn said. Guitarist Graham Coxon added, “The older and madder we get, it becomes more essential that what we play is loaded with the right emotion and intention. Sometimes just a riff doesn’t do the job.”

“For any long term relationship to last with any meaning, you have to be able to surprise each other somehow, and somehow we all continue to do that,” bassist Alex James stated. “It always feels very natural to make music together. With every record we do, the process reveals something new and we develop as a band. We don’t take that for granted,” added drummer Dave Rowntree.

The Ballad of Darren will be released on July 21 by Parlophone.