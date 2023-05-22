Shine's CatchUp with Micky Dolenz of The Monkees

Welcome to Shine's CatchUp where WFPK host Laura Shine catches up with musicians about their music, new albums, or whatever they've recently been up to.

Like millions of kids in the late 1960's and early 70's, I was a fan of the TV band, The Monkees. Their hit show only ran from 1966 to 1968 but they made an indelible mark and many more got to see them thanks to reruns. They became a cultural phenomenon much like the Beatles, whom they were fashioned after. A common question was "Who's your favorite Monkee? Davy, Peter, Michael, or Micky?" I liked Peter Tork because he was cute. I mean, if I had to choose (which I did!). Heck, they were all cute. So it was a real thrill to get to meet Peter and Micky in person and speak to Michael Nesmith on the phone back in 2016 when they played next door to the station at The Louisville Palace. Frankly, it was surreal! It was also the day that Muhammad Ali was laid to rest and a giant celebration of his life was happening all over Louisville.

I honestly never thought I'd get to talk to a Monkee in my lifetime much less twice! But I did and below is our brief conversation about Micky's new book called I'm Told I Had A Good Time: The Micky Dolenz Archives Vol. 1 due in November of 2023. The book documents his years with the Monkees, before and after, with all kinds of stories, photos, and memorabilia. Micky and his band will also be playing at Abbey Road on The River on May 25th at Big 4 Station Park in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

LS: What can we look forward to in your upcoming book I'm Told I Had A Good Time: The Micky Dolenz Archives Volume One?

MD: The photos are all from my personal collection over the years; in the studio and behind the scenes. It'll be out later this year.

I'm sure all of the stories you share in the book are special but which story is a particular stand-out for you personally?

Each one is a special memory for me; so, it’s hard to pick just one. The ones with Michael, Davy and Peter certainly stand out now more than ever.

Is there a favorite photo from the archives and if so, why is it your fave?

They all represent a special time for me. So they're all favorites.

Your current tour is called The Monkees Celebrated by Micky Dolenz. What does it feel like to be performing songs you've been playing for decades with the other Monkees and now as a solo act?

I think I’m still processing it, but when I sing those songs, I turn around and they’re all up on the screen.

What is something that you are particularly excited about right now?

The Abbey Road on the River event should be great. We’ve just come off the tour for a bit and the reaction was so positive, we’re just enjoying that right now. Also, being with Jimmy Fallon was great too.

The interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show took place in February of this year, 2023.