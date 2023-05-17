Today's ear X-tacy: Joan Jett & The Blackhearts "Bad Reputation"
Following the breakup of her band The Runaways, Joan Jett released her self-titled solo album on May 17, 1980. The album was re-released worldwide with the new title Bad Reputation on January 23, 1981.
Jett said that the new title referred to the bad reputation that she had as a former member of The Runaways. The song “Bad Reputation” remains one of her signature songs.