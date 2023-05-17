© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Today's ear X-tacy: Joan Jett & The Blackhearts "Bad Reputation"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published May 17, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

Following the breakup of her band The Runaways, Joan Jett released her self-titled solo album on May 17, 1980. The album was re-released worldwide with the new title Bad Reputation on January 23, 1981.

Jett said that the new title referred to the bad reputation that she had as a former member of The Runaways. The song “Bad Reputation” remains one of her signature songs.

