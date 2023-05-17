listen hear! Song of the Day: Fontaines D.C.'s Grian Chatten shares solo single "Fairlies"

Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten recently announced his forthcoming debut solo album, Chaos For The Fly, available June 30th on Partisan Records. The latest preview single, “Fairlies,” follows the previous release, “The Score.”

“I wrote “Fairlies” in intense heat,” Chatten said. “Partly in Jerez, Spain, partly in LA a couple of days before a Fontaines D.C. tour kicked off. It was a quick write, and I believe I celebrated each line with a beer.”

Addressing the desire to release a solo album, Chatten explained, “I just thought: I want to do this myself. I know where we as a band are going next and that’s not where I want to go with this. I’ve got a couple of exaggerated aspects of my soul that I wanted to express. The rest of the band are all creative and songwriters in their own right, too. I didn’t want to go to them and be like, ‘No, every single thing has to be like this.’ I didn’t want to compromise with these songs in that way.” Chatten recorded the album with his main band’s long-time producer Dan Carey.