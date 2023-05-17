© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

listen hear! Song of the Day: Fontaines D.C.'s Grian Chatten shares solo single "Fairlies"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published May 17, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT
grian-chatten-polocho.jpg
Polocho
/
Partisan

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten recently announced his forthcoming debut solo album, Chaos For The Fly, available June 30th on Partisan Records. The latest preview single, “Fairlies,” follows the previous release, “The Score.”

“I wrote “Fairlies” in intense heat,” Chatten said. “Partly in Jerez, Spain, partly in LA a couple of days before a Fontaines D.C. tour kicked off. It was a quick write, and I believe I celebrated each line with a beer.”

Addressing the desire to release a solo album, Chatten explained, “I just thought: I want to do this myself. I know where we as a band are going next and that’s not where I want to go with this. I’ve got a couple of exaggerated aspects of my soul that I wanted to express. The rest of the band are all creative and songwriters in their own right, too. I didn’t want to go to them and be like, ‘No, every single thing has to be like this.’ I didn’t want to compromise with these songs in that way.” Chatten recorded the album with his main band’s long-time producer Dan Carey.

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Did you enjoy this story?

Support more stories like this with a donation of $10 or $20. We count on donations from people like you for the majority of our funding.