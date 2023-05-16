Today's ear X-tacy: Prince & The Revolution "When Doves Cry"
One of the last songs written for the film Purple Rain was “When Doves Cry” by Prince & The Revolution. Released May 15,1984, it was the first single from the album and became Prince’s first #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it stayed for 5 weeks. Rumor has it that the song was inspired by his relationship with Vanity 6 member Susan Moonsie.