listen hear! Song of the Day: Pretenders announce new album with single "Let The Sun Come In"

Since forming the Pretenders in 1978, Chrissie Hynde has been relentless in releasing albums every few years despite tragic band member deaths and lineup changes. One thing has remained constant: remaining relevant in the ever-changing world of rock and roll.

This summer, the band returns with their 12th studio LP, appropriately titled, Relentless. With announcement of the new project, she’s shared the lead single, “Let The Sun Come In.”

Speaking about the new album, Hynde said, “I enjoy seeing the various meanings and origins of a word. And I liked the definition: “Showing no abatement of intensity.” So when it came to an album title, it seemed fitting. You know… to keep doing it. I think anyone in a band is constantly questioning if they should keep going. It starts as a youthful pursuit, and eventually it makes you wonder: Why am I doing this? It’s the life of the artist. You never retire. You become relentless.”