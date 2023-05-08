Graham Nash: "If Neil or Stephen calls with a good song, I'm right there"

Graham Nash catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about his new album, Now, and how it showcases some of his most personal writing. The legendary singer-songwriter goes on to talk about David Crosby’s recent passing, writing a song about the rise and fall of CSNY, and penning a tribute to Buddy Holly. Nash also talks about the 60th anniversary of The Hollies and the simple thing it would take to reunite with any of his old bandmates.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.