De La Soul's Maseo: "Its amazing that there's a new generation that's getting to experience us"

De La Soul’s Maseo joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the legendary group’s music finally coming to streaming services, as well as the loss of co-founder Trugoy the Dove. Plug Three details what it took to finally bring their music into the digital age, breaking away from Tommy Boy Records, their ongoing relationship with Damon Albarn and Gorillaz, and the weed and tequila-fueled night that resulted in “Feel Good Inc”. Mase goes on to discuss the group’s next move, which includes the long-in-the-works AOI 3, live dates with Dave Chappelle and Robert Glasper, and paying tribute to Dave during the recent D.A.I.S.Y. Experience.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.