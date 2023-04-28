Today's ear X-tacy: Matthew Sweet "Girlfriend"

Girlfriend is the third studio album by American alternative rock musician Matthew Sweet. Originally signed to Columbia Records, they released his first two albums, but his critical acclaim didn't translate into album sales. The label dropped him and decided not to release his Girlfriend album.

Around the same time, his home was flooded, trashing his guitars and record collection and was seriously considering a career change. Luckily, he signed with Zoo Entertainment and the album was released in 1991. It has sold over half a million copies, and been named one of the best albums of the 1990’s.

The title track is considered to be Sweet's breakout single and it’s today’s ear X-tacy.

