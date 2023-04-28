© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Today's ear X-tacy: Matthew Sweet "Girlfriend"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published April 28, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

Girlfriend is the third studio album by American alternative rock musician Matthew Sweet. Originally signed to Columbia Records, they released his first two albums, but his critical acclaim didn't translate into album sales. The label dropped him and decided not to release his Girlfriend album.

Around the same time, his home was flooded, trashing his guitars and record collection and was seriously considering a career change. Luckily, he signed with Zoo Entertainment and the album was released in 1991. It has sold over half a million copies, and been named one of the best albums of the 1990’s.

The title track is considered to be Sweet's breakout single and it’s today’s ear X-tacy.

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons