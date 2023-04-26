© 2023 Louisville Public Media

listen hear! Song of the Day: Arlo Parks shares her upbeat new single "Blades"

John Timmons
Published April 26, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Arlo Parks has shared her upbeat new single, “Blades.” This is the third preview from her highly-anticipated second album, My Soft Machine, following the previously released “Weightless” and “Impurities”. The new album has been described as “a deeply personal body of work; a narration of Parks’ experiences as she navigates her 20’s and the growth intertwined”.

Speaking about the upbeat nature of the song, Parks said, "I wanted to make something that I can dance to, finally, because I feel like my songs don’t really have that quality in general,"

Parks revealed that she was inspired by the idea of reconnecting to someone she hadn’t seen in a long time: “I imagine this moment at a party where you see someone across the room that you haven’t seen in a while. You felt yourself growing apart, and you’re like, should I, should I not? And then you find the courage to approach them. That’s the story of that song.”

My Soft Machine is set for release on May 26 via Transgressive Records.

John Timmons
John Timmons
