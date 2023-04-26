listen hear! Song of the Day: Arlo Parks shares her upbeat new single "Blades"

Arlo Parks has shared her upbeat new single, “Blades.” This is the third preview from her highly-anticipated second album, My Soft Machine, following the previously released “Weightless” and “Impurities”. The new album has been described as “a deeply personal body of work; a narration of Parks’ experiences as she navigates her 20’s and the growth intertwined”.

Speaking about the upbeat nature of the song, Parks said, "I wanted to make something that I can dance to, finally, because I feel like my songs don’t really have that quality in general,"

Parks revealed that she was inspired by the idea of reconnecting to someone she hadn’t seen in a long time: “I imagine this moment at a party where you see someone across the room that you haven’t seen in a while. You felt yourself growing apart, and you’re like, should I, should I not? And then you find the courage to approach them. That’s the story of that song.”

My Soft Machine is set for release on May 26 via Transgressive Records.

