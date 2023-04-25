SoundTRAX: "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion"

It was 26 years ago today that Romy and Michele's High School Reunion was released, giving the world a female buddy comedy that has only grown in popularity.

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino play the title characters who decide to embellish their underwhelming lives to impress their classmates at their upcoming 10-year high school reunion. And by embellish, I mean they tell them they invented Post-It notes.

There's lots more questionable decisions— and fashion— as well as the requisite mean girls and rekindled romances.

But above all, Romy and Michele has an appropriately fun and frothy soundtrack rife with bouncy 80s tunes. And at least one that makes for an iconic interpretive dance scene.

But brace yourselves. You know that memorable scene where Romy, Michele and Sandy (the always great Alan Cumming) dance to Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time?"

Shockingly, that song is NOT on the soundtrack, due to copyright issues.

But there are so many fun tunes ( so many they actually released two different soundtracks) you really won't miss it.

Bananarama, Tears for Fears, Naked Eyes, Culture Club, The Smithereens, Devo and Thomas Dolby are just a few notables.

But it's the Go-Go's who stand out, with two tracks on the soundtrack, plus a solo tune from lead singer Belinda Carlisle.

Screenwriter Robin Schiff told Vogue:

"To me, the real soundtrack for this movie is the Go-Go’s. I wanted it to be more “Our Lips Are Sealed” than mournful college rock."

Who am I to argue?

In honor of the 26th anniversary of Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, today's SoundTRAX is the Go-Go's with "Our Lips Are Sealed."