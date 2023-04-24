Charles Dance: "I think most people are a bit paranoid, because you don't know what's happening"

Charles Dance sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Rabbit Hole, the new Paramount+ series also starring Kiefer Sutherland. The legendary actor tells us how due to the twists and turns in the script, the actors were only given a little bit of the script at a time, as well as how the themes of conspiracy, AI, and personal data plays into the story and in our own real lives. Dance also discusses how he gets to play his hand at some more comedy with this script than usual and why he doesn’t bring his characters home with him after the cameras are off.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.