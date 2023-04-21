Today's ear X-tacy: The Cure "Friday I'm In Love"

April 21, 1992, The Cure released their ninth studio album, Wish. It was their highest-charting album to date, debuting at #1 in the UK and #2 in the US.

The second single released from the album was “Friday I’m In Love,” becoming a worldwide hit, topping the Modern Rock Tracks chart. It also won the award for European Viewer's Choice for Best Music Video at the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards.

Frontman and primary songwriter Robert Smith called it both "a throw your hands in the air, let's get happy kind of record" and "a very naïve, happy type of pop song.”

April 21st also happens to be Smith’s birthday, born this day in 1959. Happy 64th birthday!