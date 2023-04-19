Today's ear X-tacy: Prince & The Revolution "Kiss"

Despite Warner Bros. not wanting to release it as a single, "Kiss" became Prince's third number-one US hit, following 1984's highly successful "When Doves Cry" and "Let's Go Crazy". It was the lead single from Prince and the Revolution's eighth studio album, Parade, and stayed at the top of the charts for two weeks.

Tom Jones had a hit single (#5 in UK, #31 in the US) when covering "Kiss" with Art Of Noise in 1988. This song isn't the only connection between Prince and Tom Jones - they share a birthday: June 7th.

