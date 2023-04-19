© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Today's ear X-tacy: Prince & The Revolution "Kiss"

John Timmons
Published April 19, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10

Despite Warner Bros. not wanting to release it as a single, "Kiss" became Prince's third number-one US hit, following 1984's highly successful "When Doves Cry" and "Let's Go Crazy". It was the lead single from Prince and the Revolution's eighth studio album, Parade, and stayed at the top of the charts for two weeks.

Tom Jones had a hit single (#5 in UK, #31 in the US) when covering "Kiss" with Art Of Noise in 1988. This song isn't the only connection between Prince and Tom Jones - they share a birthday: June 7th.

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
