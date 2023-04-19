© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

listen hear! Song of the Day: Ben Folds "Exhausting Lover"

By John Timmons
Published April 19, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT
WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Piano man Ben Folds has shared “Exhausting Lover,” the second single from his forthcoming album, What Matters Most. The tongue-in-cheek new song also has an equally amusing musical-theater-inspired video directed by Drunk History actor and comedian Derek Waters.

“I always have and always will love Ben Folds,” Waters said in a statement. “But now I have a deeper appreciation for him knowing we shared similar experiences in a Motel 6 with a hot wheels track and dancers dressed as animals.”

Folds added: “This was my first foray into musical theater, and Derek’s, too. We both vow to actually go see a musical now.”

WFPK is proud to present Ben Folds at the Louisville Palace on June 18th. What Matters Most is out June 2nd on New West Records.

John Timmons
John Timmons
