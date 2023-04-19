listen hear! Song of the Day: Ben Folds "Exhausting Lover"

Piano man Ben Folds has shared “Exhausting Lover,” the second single from his forthcoming album, What Matters Most. The tongue-in-cheek new song also has an equally amusing musical-theater-inspired video directed by Drunk History actor and comedian Derek Waters.

“I always have and always will love Ben Folds,” Waters said in a statement. “But now I have a deeper appreciation for him knowing we shared similar experiences in a Motel 6 with a hot wheels track and dancers dressed as animals.”

Folds added: “This was my first foray into musical theater, and Derek’s, too. We both vow to actually go see a musical now.”

WFPK is proud to present Ben Folds at the Louisville Palace on June 18th. What Matters Most is out June 2nd on New West Records.