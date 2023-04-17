© 2023 Louisville Public Media

listen hear! Song of the Day: Abraham Alexander "Tears Run Dry"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published April 17, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT
Abraham alexander Molly Dickson 4.jpg
Molly Dickson
/
Artist Website

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

We first got to know singer/songwriter Abraham Alexander when he dropped by the WFPK studio last October before opening for Ani Difranco at Iroquois Amphitheater. In his interview with John Timmons, he shared his life story and played a few song from an upcoming album.

Last week he released his debut album, SEA/SONS, on Dualtone Records. The 11-track album includes guest appearances by Gary Clark Jr. and Mavis Staples. One of many stand-out tracks is the tender ballad, “Tears Run Dry.

“In writing ‘Tears Run Dry,’ I was inspired by family friends celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary,” Alexander said in a statement. “As they were sharing their story with me, I was determined to inject the emotions I was feeling into a song. The song is about love and wonder. The longing to love someone through a hard time and make whatever pain they are feeling disappear.”

