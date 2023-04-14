© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: Depeche Mode "It's No Good"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published April 14, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10

Synth-based electro-pop band Depeche Mode released their ninth studio album, Ultra, on April 14, 1997. It was the first album the band recorded as a trio since 1982’s A Broken Frame, due to the departure of Alan Wilder. That, combined with singer Dave Gahan's drug problems and his near-fatal overdose cause speculation that the band was finished. Fortunately, that was not the case.

“It’s No Good,” the second single released from the album, had been called "a brooding and menacing monster of a track." It was commercially successful and we spotlight it as today’s ear X-tacy.

