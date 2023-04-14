Today's ear X-tacy: Depeche Mode "It's No Good"

Synth-based electro-pop band Depeche Mode released their ninth studio album, Ultra, on April 14, 1997. It was the first album the band recorded as a trio since 1982’s A Broken Frame, due to the departure of Alan Wilder. That, combined with singer Dave Gahan's drug problems and his near-fatal overdose cause speculation that the band was finished. Fortunately, that was not the case.

“It’s No Good,” the second single released from the album, had been called "a brooding and menacing monster of a track." It was commercially successful and we spotlight it as today’s ear X-tacy.

