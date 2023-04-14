listen hear! Song of the Day: The National "Your Mind Is Not Your Friend" (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

The National team up with Phoebe Bridgers on the new song, “Your Mind Is Not Your Friend.” It’s the latest preview for The National’s forthcoming album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein. The track is one of two Bridgers duets on the new album.

The National’s frontman Matt Berninger said that the inspiration for the song literally came from the first two pages of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. “When I feel stuck(with writer’s block), I’ll often grab a book off the shelf just to get some words in my head, and the first two pages of Frankenstein ended up triggering the song ‘Your Mind Is Not Your Friend.'”

“The book starts off with the narrator on a voyage near the Arctic Circle, and that image of being adrift helped me to write about feeling disconnected and lost and lacking in purpose. Once I started confronting that strange, blurry panic of not having ideas, everything began to crack open a bit.”

The new album comes out April 28th via 4AD. Watch the video for “Your Mind Is Not Your Friend” below.