Molly's Midnight Villians tell us all about their "Strange Strange Friends"

Witchy alt-folk duo Molly's Midnight Villains recently shared a new single titled "Strange Strange Friends." We last heard from vocalist Molly Broadhurst and musician Tom Crowley when they released their previous single "Wolf."

Their new single is another witchy tune, this time with a bluesy swing. It tells stories of Molly's night-dwelling strange friends, including a cat and a crow, and their time spent at a local tavern. Listen to Molly's Midnight Villains' new single "Strange Strange Friends" here.