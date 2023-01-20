© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Molly's Midnight Villains spin a tale on their new single "Wolf"

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published January 20, 2023 at 8:07 AM EST

Molly's Midnight Villains is an alt-folk duo based in Louisville, KY with a new single out titled "Wolf." When vocalist Molly Broadhurst teamed up with musician Tom Crowley to build a new sound, the band was born.

They describe their music as "witchy," featuring "lyrics that will cast a spell on you." For their newest single "Wolf," the pair utilized local music studio La La Land, where engineer Anne Gauthier recorded and mixed the song.

Listen to Molly's Midnight Villians' new single "Wolf" here!

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior