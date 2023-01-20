Molly's Midnight Villains spin a tale on their new single "Wolf"

Molly's Midnight Villains is an alt-folk duo based in Louisville, KY with a new single out titled "Wolf." When vocalist Molly Broadhurst teamed up with musician Tom Crowley to build a new sound, the band was born.

They describe their music as "witchy," featuring "lyrics that will cast a spell on you." For their newest single "Wolf," the pair utilized local music studio La La Land, where engineer Anne Gauthier recorded and mixed the song.

Listen to Molly's Midnight Villians' new single "Wolf" here!