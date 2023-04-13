IT'S ALIVE: Al Green "How Can You Mend a Broken Heart" (Soul!, 1972)

Soul music icon Al Green is 77 years old today. Raised in a very religious household, Green was kicked out of his home during his teen years after being caught listening to Jackie Wilson, one of the earliest soul singers.

During the early years of finding himself as a musician, Green met record producer Willie Mitchell, who helped him release the album Green is Blues in 1969, his first album as Al Green (he had previously released the album Back Up Train as Al Greene). He followed it up with the 1971 release Al Green Gets Next to You, and once he released Let's Stay Together the following year, he became a permanent thread in the fabric of soul music.

Let's Stay Together included a cover of the Bee Gees 1971 song "How Can You Mend a Broken Heart." Al Green appeared on an airing of the music and variety show Soul! in 1972 and gave a powerfully intimate performance of the song.