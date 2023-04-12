Today's ear X-tacy: R.E.M. "Talk About The Passion"

“Not everyone can carry the weight of the world”

R.E.M. released their debut album Murmur on April 12th, 1983. The album drew critical acclaim for its unusual sound, defined by lead singer Michael Stipe's difficult to decipher lyrics, Peter Buck's jangle-pop guitar style, Mike Mills’ melodic bass lines, and Bill Berry's creative drumming.

They released two singles from the album - “Radio Free Europe” and "Talk About the Passion,” which we spotlight as today’s ear X-tacy.

The 1988 video, directed by Jem A. Cohen, spotlighted the lyrics' references to hunger ("empty bread, empty mouths") by juxtaposing images of homeless people with a multi-million dollar warship.