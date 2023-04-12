listen hear! Song of the Day: The Linda Lindas "Too Many Things"

Teenage pop sensation The Linda Lindas have had a busy year since the release of their debut album, Growing Up, in 2022. They’ve returned with the new single, “Too Many Things.”

“We had a nonstop, jam-packed, and awesome 2022 playing shows, going on tours, and meeting fans and making friends across the U.S. as well as Spain, Germany, England, Japan, Canada, and Mexico,” the band shared in a statement.

“After taking a short break to catch our breath, recharge, focus on school, and go back into the studio, we are ready to share a song about how everything unfolds so fast all the time — the surprises, the disappointments, and the opportunities that pass us by at every moment. In the midst of all this, we hope you have space for “Too Many Things” and are ready for more music, shows, and announcements coming soon!”