Music

listen hear! Song of the Day: Blondshell "Joiner"

John Timmons
Published April 9, 2023
Blondshell Partisan.jpg
Blondshell
/
Partisan Records

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

There has been quite the buzz surrounding Los Angeles singer/songwriter Blondshell (aka Sabrina Teitelbaum) recently, and for good reason. Last week she released her highly-anticipated self-titled debut album on Partisan Records.

One of our favorite tracks on the album is “Joiner.” Speaking about the song, Teitelbaum said, “I was listening to a lot of Britpop when I wrote this song. A lot of those bands (the Verve, Pulp, Suede, Blur, etc.) channeled dark subject matter, drugs, and all this dirty stuff, but with a fun acoustic guitar under it. I was listening to the Replacements, too. That’s what this song was inspired by sonically. I wanted it to feel like you’re watching HBO, where even though it’s heavy, it’s still a good time.”

Watch the Alex Thurmond directed video below:

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
