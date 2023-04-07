listen hear! Song of the Day: Fontaines D.C. cover the Nick Drake classic "'Cello Song"

sIrish rockers Fontaines D.C. have shared their reimagined cover of Nick Drake’s classic 1969 debut album cut, “'Cello Song." The track will appear on the new tribute album, The Endless Coloured Ways: The Songs Of Nick Drake, out July 7th on Partisan Records.

In paying respect to Drake’s original, the band chose not to mimic the classic, but to put their own spin on it. The cover begins with a chaotic rock-out that bears very little resemblance to the original, but as the wave of chaos fades, the familiar cello line is folded in, making the song their own.

Other artist on the tribute album include Feist, Liz Phair, David Gray, and Philip Selway of Radiohead.