SoundTRAX: The Velvet Underground from "Adventureland"

April 3rd of 2009— 14 years ago today— the movie Adventureland was released, starring Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart, Ryan Reynolds, and SNL alums Kristen Wiig and Bill Hader.

Eisenberg is a recent college graduate who is forced to take a job at a local amusement park instead of his planned trip to Europe. Stewart plays a co-worker who captures his attention.

Even better? It's set in 1987, which all but guarantees a fun soundtrack.

Which it is.

The Replacements, Hüsker Dü, The Cure, David Bowie, INXS and Crowded House are among those contributing 80s classics, plus you also get some gems from the 70s as well, from Big Star and the New York Dolls.

But a certain rock legend gets special attention in the movie.

Ryan Reynolds plays Mike, the maintenance man at Adventureland who claims to have once played with Lou Reed.

It becomes abundantly clear that never happened.

But that means Reed is featured multiple times in the film and the soundtrack, both solo and as a member of The Velvet Underground.

Which leads me to today's Soundtrax selection.

From Adventureland, it's The Velvet Underground with "Pale Blue Eyes."