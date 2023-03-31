Today's ear X-tacy: Echo & The Bunnymen "Lips Like Sugar"

Echo & the Bunnymen released “Lips Like Sugar” in August of 1987. It was the second single from their self-titled album.

Frontman Ian McColloch initially felt the song was too commercial stating, "It was an OK song, I suppose, but it didn't sound like us ... We just got sucked into a new mentality on that last album, the sound of Radio America." He later became more accepting of its popularity, "It may have a few synthetic twinkles on it, but the song itself was strong enough to shine through."

Although the song never charted in the US, it has become one of their most famous songs in America, thanks in part to college and alternative radio airplay. The accompanying music video directed by Anton Corbijn was a hit on MTV as well.

The song has since been covered by multiple artists including Coldplay, Seal, The Smashing Pumpkins and ……David Hasselhoff featuring A Flock of Seagulls?!

