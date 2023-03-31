50th Anniversary of Albums Friday Ride Home Playlist 3-31-23

Happy 50th Anniversary to...Oy veh! This was a lot of work and hard choices to make between so many great albums and so little time to truly celebrate them as they turn 50 years old this year! 1973 was a great year for so many genres of music including prog rock, heavy metal, soul, R&B, reggae, country, and everything in between. To be very clear, this list is of my personal faves from 1973. I'm not saying they were the best but rather the ones I love. Some of them you'll find on "Best of" lists and some of them you won't. I could have easily added 30 more! My top 10 are at the bottom of the list. Hope you have some far out fun in your groovy listening!