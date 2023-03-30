© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Of Monsters & Men's Nanna: "I'm a massive fan of The National so it was cool working with Aaron Dessner"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published March 30, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT
nanna-kmw.jpeg

The Icelandic songwriter talks How To Start a Garden, Godzilla movies, & freezing her buns on a glacier

Of Monsters & Men co-founder Nanna joins Kyle Meredith to reveal the story behind her debut solo album, How To Start A Garden. The singer explores working with The National’s Aaron Desner, being inspired by old Godzilla movies, and being a hermit kid who loved poetry. She also tells us about releasing a song in her native Icelandic language for the first time and breaking into a national park to shoot the album cover on a glacier.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith