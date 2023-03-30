Of Monsters & Men's Nanna: "I'm a massive fan of The National so it was cool working with Aaron Dessner"

Of Monsters & Men co-founder Nanna joins Kyle Meredith to reveal the story behind her debut solo album, How To Start A Garden. The singer explores working with The National’s Aaron Desner, being inspired by old Godzilla movies, and being a hermit kid who loved poetry. She also tells us about releasing a song in her native Icelandic language for the first time and breaking into a national park to shoot the album cover on a glacier.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.