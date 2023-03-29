listen hear! Song of the Day: Allison Ponthier shares new video "Character Development"

Allison Ponthier has returned with the new single and video for “Character Development,” her first new music since her 2022 EP Shaking Hands with Elvis.

“‘Character Development’ is about the people I’ve encountered who have treated me poorly, to then turn around and say that learning from that experience has made them a better person,” Ponthier stated. “No one should be made to feel like they have to be a casualty or compromise themselves for someone else’s growth. I wrote the track with (Grammy Award nominees) K.Flay and Tommy English, and it’s been the most cathartic song to sing on tour.”