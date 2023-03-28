© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: The Stranglers "Golden Brown"

John Timmons
Published March 28, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT
Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

“Golden Brown” by The Stranglers was released as a 7-inch single in 1982. It was the second release from their 6th studio album, La folie. It was their highest charting single in the UK and their record label’s highest selling single for many years, despite radio stations pulling it from their playlist due to the song’s rumored reference to drugs.

In his book The Stranglers Song by Song, frontman Hugh Cornwell stated, "'Golden Brown' works on two levels. It's about heroin and also about a girl... both provided me with pleasurable times."

The song originated when keyboardist Dave Greenfield experimented with a musical passage on the keyboard. While Greenfield perfected the synthesizer/harpsichord backing texture, Hugh Cornwell wrote 10 minutes worth of lyrics, and cut them down to fit the song.

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
