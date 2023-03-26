© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Ken Marino on the return of Party Down: "I don't feel like Ron has ever left me."

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published March 26, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT
The actor talks about Season 3 (on Starz) & keeping up with his friends from The State

Ken Marino joins Kyle Meredith to talk about bringing the gang back together for season 3 of Party Down. The actor/comedian dissects what its been like to put Ron Donald’s clothes back on, as well as his haircut, and what the characters might have been up to over the past decade. Marino also discusses his physical comedy, directing an episode in this new season, and the obstacles of getting the crew from The State back together.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
