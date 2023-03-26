Ken Marino on the return of Party Down: "I don't feel like Ron has ever left me."

Ken Marino joins Kyle Meredith to talk about bringing the gang back together for season 3 of Party Down. The actor/comedian dissects what its been like to put Ron Donald’s clothes back on, as well as his haircut, and what the characters might have been up to over the past decade. Marino also discusses his physical comedy, directing an episode in this new season, and the obstacles of getting the crew from The State back together.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.