Today's ear X-tacy: Tears For Fears "Everybody Wants To Rule The World"

March 22, 1985, Tears For Fears released the third single from their sophomore album, Songs From The Big Chair. “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” was actually a late addition to the album. Fortunately, it made it as it became the first #1 hit in the US for the band.

Although musically its a jangly and catchy song, the lyrical theme is actually quite dark. Curt Smith of Tears For Fears explained on the band's website: "The concept is quite serious - it's about everybody wanting power, about warfare and the misery it causes,"

