Today's ear X-tacy: Tears For Fears "Everybody Wants To Rule The World"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published March 22, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

March 22, 1985, Tears For Fears released the third single from their sophomore album, Songs From The Big Chair. “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” was actually a late addition to the album. Fortunately, it made it as it became the first #1 hit in the US for the band.

Although musically its a jangly and catchy song, the lyrical theme is actually quite dark. Curt Smith of Tears For Fears explained on the band's website: "The concept is quite serious - it's about everybody wanting power, about warfare and the misery it causes,"

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons