Today's ear X-tacy: Pixies "Where Is My Mind?"

Alt-rock band Pixies released their debut album Surfer Rosa on March 21, 1988. It’s often included on critics' lists of the best rock albums. Artists including Billy Corgan and PJ Harvey have cited it as an inspiration and was said to be an influence on Nirvana's 1993 album In Utero.

Considered to be one of their signature songs, “Where Is My Mind” is said to have been inspired by frontman Black Francis’ experiences while ion vacation: "That came from me snorkeling in the Caribbean and having this very small fish trying to chase me. I don't know why - I don't know too much about fish behavior."

The song was also featured prominently in the final scene in the 1999 film, Fight Club.