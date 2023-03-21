IT'S ALIVE: Jeff Buckley "Lover, You Should've Come Over" (Chicago, 1995)

Jeff Buckley’s career was tragically short, but left an everlasting impact. In 1994, Buckley released his debut, and only full studio album, Grace. This came years after Buckley paid his dues to become a seasoned musician, working as a session guitarist in Los Angeles for a decade, and later gaining a following performing covers in Manhattan’s East Village.

In 1997, after years of promotional tours for Grace and flirting with new material, Buckley’s band joined him in Memphis to work on his new songs. That evening, he took a swim in Wolf River Harbor, a slack water channel off the Mississippi River. The wake of a passing tugboat overpowered Buckley, and he died from an accidental drowning.

Despite only completing one full album during his life, a variety of demos, unreleased studio recordings, and live performances deepen his legacy. The video here finds Buckley performing "Lover, You Should've Come Over" at Cabaret Metro in Chicago on May 13, 1995.