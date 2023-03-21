© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

IT'S ALIVE: Jeff Buckley "Lover, You Should've Come Over" (Chicago, 1995)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published March 21, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Jeff Buckley’s career was tragically short, but left an everlasting impact. In 1994, Buckley released his debut, and only full studio album, Grace. This came years after Buckley paid his dues to become a seasoned musician, working as a session guitarist in Los Angeles for a decade, and later gaining a following performing covers in Manhattan’s East Village.

In 1997, after years of promotional tours for Grace and flirting with new material, Buckley’s band joined him in Memphis to work on his new songs. That evening, he took a swim in Wolf River Harbor, a slack water channel off the Mississippi River. The wake of a passing tugboat overpowered Buckley, and he died from an accidental drowning.

Despite only completing one full album during his life, a variety of demos, unreleased studio recordings, and live performances deepen his legacy. The video here finds Buckley performing "Lover, You Should've Come Over" at Cabaret Metro in Chicago on May 13, 1995.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior