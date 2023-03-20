You Me At Six's Josh Franceschi: "The Warped Tour era was a really potent time for alternative music"

You Me At Six’s Josh Franceschi sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Truth Decay, an album that finds the English rock band looking back at their pop-punk and post-hardcore roots. The frontman discusses the renaissance that the re-energized scene is having and what made that late 90s and early 2000’s era so special, how their inner-band communication has aided their longevity, and why some bands aren’t as fortunate. We also get to hear how “Take On The World”’ being the final song on Vampire Diaries has affected their relationship with the track and what it’s meant to fans.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.