© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

You Me At Six's Josh Franceschi: "The Warped Tour era was a really potent time for alternative music"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published March 20, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT
YMAS-Truth-Decay.jpg
You Me At Six

The frontman talks about the resurgence of the 00's punk scene, soundtracking The Vampire Diaries, and new album Truth Decay

You Me At Six’s Josh Franceschi sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Truth Decay, an album that finds the English rock band looking back at their pop-punk and post-hardcore roots. The frontman discusses the renaissance that the re-energized scene is having and what made that late 90s and early 2000’s era so special, how their inner-band communication has aided their longevity, and why some bands aren’t as fortunate. We also get to hear how “Take On The World”’ being the final song on Vampire Diaries has affected their relationship with the track and what it’s meant to fans.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith