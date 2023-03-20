Today's ear X-tacy: Tom Tom Club "Genius Of Love"

In 1981, Talking Heads bandmates Tina Weymouth and Chris Franz released their self-titled debut album from their side project, Tom Tom Club. “Genius Of Love,” the second single to be released, became a huge hit in the clubs and on the R&B and dance charts worldwide.

Some of the lyrics pay tribute to many notable black musicians and singers that influenced Chris and Tina, including George Clinton, Bootsy Collins, Smokey Robinson, Bob Marley, Sly and Robbie, Kurtis Blow, Hamilton Bohannon, and James Brown.

