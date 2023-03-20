© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Today's ear X-tacy: Tom Tom Club "Genius Of Love"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published March 20, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

In 1981, Talking Heads bandmates Tina Weymouth and Chris Franz released their self-titled debut album from their side project, Tom Tom Club. “Genius Of Love,” the second single to be released, became a huge hit in the clubs and on the R&B and dance charts worldwide.

Some of the lyrics pay tribute to many notable black musicians and singers that influenced Chris and Tina, including George Clinton, Bootsy Collins, Smokey Robinson, Bob Marley, Sly and Robbie, Kurtis Blow, Hamilton Bohannon, and James Brown.

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK.
See stories by John Timmons