© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

listen hear! Song of the Day: Emily King "Medal"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published March 20, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT
Emily-King-Special-Occasion-cover-art-1000x720 (2).jpg
album artwork
/
ATO Records

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

New York native Emily King is set to release her first new album in 4 years. Special Occasion will be available May 5 on ATO Records. Following the previously released lead single, “This Year,” she’s shared the new track, ”Medal.” It’s a joyfully upbeat song punctuated with scattered, syncopated hand claps, a soaring chorus, and funky bass groove.

“I’d had this melody in my head for a very long time,” Emily explains. “It was a slow song until I got in the studio with my producer (multi-instrumentalist, Grammy-nominated Jeremy Most) and we picked up the tempo. He started playing this funky bassline on the chorus and it was like instant joy! The lyric was ‘I wanna be the girl with the medal’ like, I want that shiny feeling you get when the person you have a crush on gives you their attention.”

“These days though, I’ve been singing the song to myself which gives it a slightly different meaning. Like, ‘Hey you are the prize girl!’ ‘You are the medal and you already won yourself!’ Ha. Makes me feel good and then I get to dancing.”

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons