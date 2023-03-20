Korean Kentuckian Nat Myers Sings of Life with Scorching Blues in "Yellow Peril"

Kentuckian Nat Myers sings of life as a Korean-American in new song "Yellow Peril" which was produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys. Nat was traveling a lot, writing poetry, busking on the streets of New York, when the pandemic stopped him in his tracks. He moved back home to Kenton County, Kentucky and started putting clips of his performances on social media where Dan saw his work. He then invited Nat to his home studio in Nashville and their collaboration began which included songwriters Pat McLaughlin and Alvin Youngblood Hart and will culminate in an album called Yellow Peril due in June of this year. The term "yellow peril" is a reference to the hate and discrimination being hurled toward Asian people with blame for the Covid virus. Nat felt this warranted material for some serious blues songs hence the title to the new song. From Nat's website he says:

“I wasn’t raised with a clear understanding of my Asianness, and I didn’t really have a consciousness about who I was as a Korean American until very recently. I got very militant about it during the pandemic, and while I’ve chilled out a little since then, I’m all about Yellow Power. I want this record to raise my folks up.”

