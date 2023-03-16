Today's ear X-tacy: Pixies "Here Comes Your Man"

Pixies frontman Black Francis wrote “Here Comes Your Man” in his teenage years. The song was recorded for the band's 1987 demo tape, but not included on either Come On Pilgrim or Surfer Rosa records. It finally appeared on the band’s Doolittle album in June 1989.

It was the group’s reluctance to record or release the song initially, feeling it was “too pop” and “too commercial.” They referred to it as "the Tom Petty song." Despite their reluctance, the song was a hit.