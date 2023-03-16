© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Today's ear X-tacy: Pixies "Here Comes Your Man"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published March 16, 2023 at 5:05 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

Pixies frontman Black Francis wrote “Here Comes Your Man” in his teenage years. The song was recorded for the band's 1987 demo tape, but not included on either Come On Pilgrim or Surfer Rosa records. It finally appeared on the band’s Doolittle album in June 1989.

It was the group’s reluctance to record or release the song initially, feeling it was “too pop” and “too commercial.” They referred to it as "the Tom Petty song." Despite their reluctance, the song was a hit.

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons