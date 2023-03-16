listen hear! Song of the Day: Indigo De Souza "Smog"

North Carolina musician Indigo De Souza has shared the new single, “Smog." It’s the second preview track from her upcoming album, All Of This Will End, out April 28th on Saddle Creek.

Sharing her inspiration for the song, she said: “I remember writing this song during the peak of the pandemic. I was living alone on a dead end street surrounded by neighbors who were seemingly always mowing their lawns. I remember having a lot of anxiety during the day, navigating the newly awkward and uncertain experience of doing anything mid world freak-out.”

“I was in an emotional state that felt like a cross between delirious joy and a real tired hopelessness. Everything felt unknown and distant. “Smog” is mostly about that strange time and how it felt in my house, alone. When the neighborhood was asleep, and all the lawn mowers stopped, I felt free to make anything and sing anything I wanted. It was my first time ever living alone. It brought me a lot closer to myself.”

De Souza directed the “Smog” video and explained: “I wanted to make something that felt like one of those dreams where you’re going through mundane life motions, and then you realize that you’re dreaming because something completely out of the ordinary breaks your reality. That’s kind of what the pandemic felt like for me. Like my whole life I’d been moving through this rigid societal system that felt really unfair and unnatural, and when the whole thing suddenly fell apart, I realized that all of the structures I’d been placed in were just made up. They weren’t as powerful as I’d thought. But what does feel powerful to me is the opportunity to fill life with intention, to foster community, to grow and learn from nature, and from each other.”

